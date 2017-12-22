Farm-to-Table Facts and Fiction

As the farm-to-table movement caught on nation-wide, a cohort of farmers, chefs, and organizers put in the legwork to make local food possible here in New Hampshire.

This week on Word of Mouth, we trace the history of local food in the state, and we address a listener's question: How can you distinguish real, authentic local food from the dizzying display of marketing gimmicks?

We also hang out with a local arts collective on the seacoast, and we sit down with National Book Award-winning poet Frank Bidart.