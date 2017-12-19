Fate Of N.H. Toll Hike To Be Decided In The New Year

New Hampshire lawmakers will not be taking up a proposal to increase the state’s highway tolls Wednesday.

The final vote on the toll increase was first scheduled for two weeks ago - but that was put off to this week. Now, the vote has been moved to January 10th.

A spokesman at the Department of Transportation says the Executive Council wanted more time to look over the public input. Last week, the state hosted two public hearings on the topic.

On average under the proposal, highway tolls would go up about 27 percent statewide, bringing in an additional $36 million in revenue.

If approved, the increases would go into effect in March.