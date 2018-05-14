FBI, Manchester PD Conduct Search Related To 1980 Missing Persons Case

Credit File photo of Denise Daneault

Manchester Police and FBI Agents are preparing to search a wooded area in Manchester in connection with a decades-old missing person’s case.

In June of 1980, 25 year-old Denise Daneault went missing after a night out in Manchester. Police are hoping to find clues about her disappearance with a search on Tuesday of a wooded area behind a public housing complex in Manchester. 

Last November, police searched the same area but found no evidence.

Assistant Attorney General Jeff Strelzin says the renewed interest in the Daneault case is thanks to recent developments in another unsolved case. In that case, the bodies of four people believed to have been murdered around the time Daneault went missing were found inside barrels in the woods in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

“Right now we don’t believe the two cases are connected. The only connection is that the interest in the Rasmussen generated interest in the Daneault case.”

Daneault, who was a single mother of two, lived on the same street in Manchester as Terry Rasmussen, the man police believe is responsible for the Bear Brook killings. 

