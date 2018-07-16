FDA Recalls Drugs with Valsartan, Used to Treat High Blood Pressure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert for a recall on drugs containing valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

The recall is due to an impurity—N-nitrosodimethylamine—which was found in the recalled products. NDMA is listed as a probable human carcinogen, which could cause cancer.

The voluntary recall does not involve all drug products with valsartan.

Here is a FAQ for patients from the FDA on existing drugs with valsartan: