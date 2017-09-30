Fewer Refugees in N.H. Could Add to State's Labor Shortage

By 16 seconds ago

Credit FILE

New Hampshire would likely see fewer refugee resettled here if President Trump’s proposed refugee cap goes into effect.

Trump’s new plan would cut more than half the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. – from 110,000 last year to 45,000.

New Hampshire sees about 200 new refugees a year. That number would likely drop under Trump's plan.

Jeff Thielman is head of the International Institute of New England, which helps resettle refugees in New Hampshire. He says few refugees arriving in the Granite State would further strain the state’s labor shortage.

“We get phone calls in our New Hampshire office like daily – hourly sometimes about people trying to hire our refugee clients for one thing or another," Theilman said. "Employers are pretty desperate for people to work in the construction industry, the services industry, transportation.”

Thielman said fewer refugees will also mean less federal funding for his agency, which could lead to staff cuts.

Tags: 
Refugees

Related Content

Manchester Local, Refugee Running for Alderman at Age 20

By Sep 14, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

There’s an aldermen race going on next week in Manchester. And one of the candidates on the ballot would be the city’s youngest elected if he wins.

He turned 20 Thursday, attends UNH Manchester, and is a refugee from Kuwait.

But first he’ll have to clear Tuesday’s primary before he can even make it onto November’s ballot.

Plenty of Insight, But Little Funding, to Address Refugee Student Needs in New England

By New England News Collaborative Mar 9, 2017
NANCY EVE COHEN / NEPR

In his revised executive order, President Donald Trump has cut the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. by more than half. But since the fall of last year, nearly 1800 refugees have already re-settled in New England, and more than a third of them are children and teens.

  At Philip G. Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield, Massachusetts, students come from all over the world.

"My Mom and Dad are from Sudan."

"My Mom and Dad are from Iraq"

"Turkey."

"Afghanistan."

"Nepal."

"I’m from Iraq."

SNHU Invests in New Center for Refugees, Immigrants

By Sep 11, 2017
FILE

Southern New Hampshire University will soon open a new center to help refugees and immigrants in Manchester further their educations.