Fish and Game: Spate of Snowmobile Accidents Highlights Need for More Officers

By 51 minutes ago

Credit NH Fish and Game Department

A total of eleven snowmobile accidents were to blame for three deaths and multiple injuries across New Hampshire this past weekend. Officials with the state Fish & Game Department say they need more officers to handle the volume of calls.

The accidents ranged from snowmobiles crashing into trees, catching fire, and falling through thin ice.

Three people, including a 15-year-old from New York died after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee in two separate incidents.

Major John Wimsatt is with the state Fish and Game Department. He says the sheer volume of incidents is straining the agency.

“We are simply at our max capacity. We have the lowest historical staffing levels that we’ve had in decades; it’s simply not enough for us to meet the demand that we have today.”

There are over 41 thousand snowmobiles registered in New Hampshire. Owners are required to take a safety course to receive their permit.

Last year there were three snowmobile related deaths all winter.

Tags: 
Fish and Game
snowmobile

Related Content

Reality Show Featuring N.H. Fish and Game Set for 2017 Premiere

By Dec 22, 2016
Animal Planet

  A reality show featuring New Hampshire conservation officers and wildlife biologists is set to premiere next year on the cable network Animal Planet.

There’s no shortage of drama in the two-minute trailer released this week for “North Woods Law: New Hampshire.”

The clip features everything from a Fish and Game officer carefully capturing a rattlesnake to tense exchanges with members of the public.

Up Close and Personal with N.H.'s Catch and Release Bear Program

By Jun 14, 2016
Sean Hurley

Growing up in Loudon, Andrew Timmins didn’t see his first bear until he was nearly 20.  Now, as Fish & Game’s Bear Project leader, Timmins manages the state’s population of more than 5,500 bears. NHPR’s Sean Hurley recently spent a day with Timmins at a bear hotspot at the Attitash Ski Resort and learned how the state regularly catches troublesome bears and relocates them to the northernmost part of the state.