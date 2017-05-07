Folk Show Festival Calendar 5.7.17

May 19-21, 2017

>>>Dandelion Fiddle Fest

Newport, Vermont ~ Dandelion Fidldefest

Performers include: Reckless Breakfast, and Scott Campbell & Friends, Rick Donna Commo.

May 26-29, 2017 [Memorial Day Weekend]

>>>Passim Campfire Festival

Cambridge, Massachusetts ~ http://www.clubpassim.org/campfire-festival

Performers include: [TBA] See Facebook event for current schedule.

June 9-11, 2017

>>>Roots on the River

Bellows Falls, Vermont ~ www.vermontfestivalsllc.com

Performers include: Mary Gauthier, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, The Meadows Brothers, Dayna Kurtz, Ian Foster, Bill Kirchen, The Boxcar Lilies, and many more

June 8-11, 2017

>>>Sea Music Festival

Mystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/

Performers include: Atwater/Donnelly, The Johnson Girls, Mustard’s Retreat, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Tom Lewis, Nordet, and many more.

June 14-18, 2017

>>>Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival

Litchfield, Maine ~ www.blisteredfingers.com

Performers include: BLUE MAFIA, Back Woods Road, The Misty Mountaineers, The Baker Family, Deer Creek Boys, Bluegrass Diamonds, The Boxcars.

June 16-18, 2017

>>>Mountain Jam 2017

Hunter Mountain, New York ~ http://mountainjam.com/

Performers include: Infamous Stringdusters, Elephant Revival, Guy Clark, and a large variety of country, rock’n’roll and folk performers.

June 17-18, 2017

>>>Clearwater Festival

Croton-on-Hudson, New York ~ http://www.clearwaterfestival.org/

Performers include: Lake Street Dive, Cry Cry Cry Reunion, Arlo Guthrie, Los Lobos, Richard Thompson, Josh Ritter, Tommy Emmanuel,Toshi Reagon & Big Lovely,Joan Osborne,Alejandro Escovedo,Valerie June,The Barr Brothers,Lucky Chops,Tom Paxton & The Don Juans, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Orkesta Mendoza, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, A-WA, David Amram, Holly Near,

Tribute To Buckwheat Zydeco, Jimmy Bosch Y Su Sexteto del Otro Mundo, Tom Chapin, Joe Purdy, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Guy Davis, Leyla McCalla, Josh White Jr, Dayme Arocena, Plena Libre, The Kennedys, The Vanaver Caravan, The Suitcase Junket, Kim & Reggie Harris, Jesse Lege & Bayou,Brew, Walkabout Clearwater Chorus, Betty & The Baby Boomers, Karim Nagi “Turbo Tala”, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Funkinships, Allison McDermott, Zebediah Galipeau, Melissa K. Knowles , Joel Harris, Paul Richmond, Tony Duncan,Nate The Great,Ezzell Floranina, and more

June 23-25, 2017

>>>Old Songs Festival

Altamont, New York ~ oldsongs.org

Performers include: Jeff Davis & Dave Ruch, Anne Hills, Joe Jencks & Si Kahn, The Press Gang, The Short Sisters, Debra Cowan, John Roberts, Magpie, Fennig’s All Stars, John Dickson, The Waxwing Four, and many more.

June 25 -June 30, 2017

>>>The Acadia Trad Festival

Bar Harbor, Maine ~ www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/

Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.

July 14-16, 2017

>>>Green River Festival

Greenfield, Massachusetts ~ www.greenriverfestival.com

Performers include: Lake Street Dive, Almost Dead, The Mavericks, Houndmouth, Funky Meters, The Infamous Stringdusters, Amadou & Mariam, Pokey LaFarge, Darlingside, San Fermin, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Mandolin Orange, Robbie Fulks, Fulaso, The Deslondes, and Many More.

July 8 – 9, 2017

>>>The New Bedford Folk Festival

New Bedford, Massachusetts ~ newbedfordfolkfestival.org

Performers include: Aoife O’Donovan, Patty Larkin, Susan Werner, Catie Curtis and a 2015 finalist on NBC-TVs the Voice, Joshua Davis, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Ellis Paul, Bill Harley, Jim Kweskin, Vance Gilbert, The Nields and many more.

July 9-15, 2017

>>>Festival on the Green

Middlebury, Vermont ~ www.festivalonthegreen.org

Performers include: Radio Free Honduras, Robert and Gigi, The Sea The Sea, Molly O’Brien and Rich Moore, The Emily Braden Trio, Upstate Rubdown, Pete’s Oposse, Molly Tuttle Band, Steve Gratto, Jon Gailmor, and more

July 13-16, 2017

>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

Oak Hill, New York ~ greyfoxbluegrass.com

Performers include: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas Band, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Infamus Stringdusters, The Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gibson Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Molly Tuttle, mike and Ruthy and MANY more.

July 20-23, 2017

>>>Finger lakes GrassRoots Festival

Trumansburg, New York ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/

Performers include: [TBA] Not yet announced as of April 18.

July 28-30, 2017

>>>The Newport Folk Festival

Newport, Rhode Island ~ www.newportfolk.org

Performers include: Fleet Foxes, Drive-by Truckers, Dr. Dog, The Head and the Heart, Angel Olsen, Rhiannon Giddens, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Marlon Williams, Margaret Glaspy, Seratones, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Big Thief, Matt the Electrician and MANY more.

July 27-30, 2017

>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival

South Hiram, Maine ~ www.ossipeevalley.com

Performers include: Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, Hot Club of Cow Town, The Stray Birds, Femina!, Bill and the Belles, Harvey Reid and Joyce Anersen, Rhythm Future Quartet, Upstate Rubdown,

Anna & Elizabeth, Brittany Haas and Jordan Tice, Joe Walsh and Friends, Horseshoes and Handgrenades, Old Salt Union, Mile Twelve, Loren & Mark, The Bag Boys, New England Bluegrass, The Ladies, and more.

July 28-30, 2017

>>>The Lowell Folk Festival

Lowell, Massachusetts ~ www.lowellfolkfestival.org

Performers include: [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.

August 1-3, 2017

>>>Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival

Swan’s Island, Maine ~ www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com

Performers include: Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong,Bill Burnett,Annegret Baier,Stan Collinson,Doug Day,David Dodson,Ritt Henn,The Jenkins Family,Geoff Kaufman,Eric Kilburn,Bob Lucas,Chloe Manor,Daisy Nell,Lisa Redfern,Kahlil Sabbagh,Moira Smiley with VOCO,Buckley Smith,Ginger Smith,Dean Stevens,Chris Westhoff,Denny Williams,Randall Williams,Suzy Williams,Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney).

August 6, 2016

>>>Uplift Festival

Greenfield, New Hampshire ~ upliftmusicfest.org

Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of April 18.

August 4-6, 2017

>>>Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Hillsdale, New York ~ http://falconridgefolk.com/

Performers include: Abbie Gardner, Adam Ezra Group, Annie Wenz, Beth Molaro, Bettman & Halpin, Brother Sun, Buddy System, David Massengill, Eric Andersen, The Falcon Ridge House Band, The Gaslight Tinkers, Great Bear, Hoopoe, Jim & Madeline Christensen, Joe Crookston, Jimmy LaFave, Kalliope Jones, Sun, Kathryn Wedderburn, Kipyn Martin, Kirsten Maxwell, Michael Braunfeld, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Patti O’Brien Melita, Paul Rosenberg, Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, Rod MacDonald, The Russet Trio, Sawyer Fredericks, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Still, the Homegrown Band, The Storycrafters, Tempest , Upstate Rubdown, Vishten Sun, Will Mentor, ZydeGroove..

August 11-13, 2017

>>>Bolton Fair

Bolton, Massachusetts ~ http://www.boltonfair.org/todo.html

Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: BONES & the King's Busketeers, Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly, Amber Waves Band, Elizabeth and Ben Anderson, The Blue Sky Boys.

August [12? TBA], 2017

>>>Middlefield Fair

Middlefield, Massachusetts ~ http://middlefieldfair.org/

Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.

August 18 & 19, 2017

>>>Peacham Acoustic Music Festival

Peacham, Vermont ~ www.pamfest.com

Performers include: Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, Luke Donforth, Eryn Marshall and Carl Jones, Dana and Susan Robinson, The Bayley-Hazen Boys, Midnight Capers Morris and Sword, Alan Greenleaf, and more.

August 23-27, 2017

>>>The Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival

Litchfield, Maine ~ www.blisteredfingers.com

Performers include: The Gibson Brothers, Dan Paisley & The Southern Grass, Nothin Fancy, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, The Bluegrass Brothers , Zink & Company, Salt & Light (Moore Family Band), The Zolla Boys, Phat Burger Deluxe, The Mason Zink Band, Robinson's Bluegrass Gospel, Blistered Fingers

August [TBA], 2017

>>>American Folk Festival

Bangor, Maine ~ www.americanfolkfestival.com

Performers include: [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.

September 2-4[Labor Day Wknd], 2017

>>>Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival

Plymouth, Vermont ~ plymouthfolk.com

Performers [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.

September 4[Labor Day], 2017

>>>Bread and Roses Heritage Festival

Lawrence, Massachusetts ~ breadandrosesheritage.org/

Performers [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.

September[TBA], 2017

>>>Wachusett Valley Music Festival

Harvard, Massachusetts ~ wachusettmusic.net

Performers [TBA] Neither the dates not the performers have been announced as of April 18.

September 9, 2017

>>>The Connecticut Folk Festival

Edgerton Park, New Haven, Connecticut ~ www.ctfolk.com/festival-2017/

Performers [TBA]

September 15-17, 2017

>>>Fresh Grass Festival

North Adams, Massachusetts ~ www.freshgrass.com

Performers include: Brandi Carlisle, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band, David Grisman, Del & Dawg, Bill Frisell, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown, Darol Anger’s Republic of Strings, , and many more.

September 16 & 17, 2017

>>>Grand Point North Music Festival

Burlington, Vermont ~ www.grandpointnorth.com Performers include: Grace Potter and others

September 24, 2017

>>>American Music and Harvest Festival

Newbury, Massachusetts ~ NewburyportEF

Performers [TBA]

September [Last Weekend in Sept]

>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival

Portsmouth, New Hampshire www.newenglandfolknetwork.org/pmff/

Performers include: [TBA]

October 13-14, 2017

>>>Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival

Milford Connecticut nutmegdulcimer.com

Performers include: Ted Yoder, Jodie Marshall, Sophie Reed, and more.