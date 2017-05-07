Folk Show Festival Calendar 5.7.17

May 19-21, 2017
>>>Dandelion Fiddle Fest
Newport, Vermont ~ Dandelion Fidldefest
Performers include: Reckless Breakfast, and Scott Campbell & Friends, Rick Donna Commo.
May 26-29, 2017 [Memorial Day Weekend]
>>>Passim Campfire Festival
Cambridge, Massachusetts ~ http://www.clubpassim.org/campfire-festival
Performers include: [TBA] See Facebook event for current schedule.
June 9-11, 2017
>>>Roots on the River
Bellows Falls, Vermont ~ www.vermontfestivalsllc.com
Performers include: Mary Gauthier, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, The Meadows Brothers, Dayna Kurtz, Ian Foster, Bill Kirchen, The Boxcar Lilies, and many more
June 8-11, 2017
>>>Sea Music Festival
Mystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/
Performers include: Atwater/Donnelly, The Johnson Girls, Mustard’s Retreat, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Tom Lewis, Nordet, and many more.
June 14-18, 2017
>>>Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival
Litchfield, Maine ~ www.blisteredfingers.com
Performers include: BLUE MAFIA, Back Woods Road, The Misty Mountaineers, The Baker Family, Deer Creek Boys, Bluegrass Diamonds, The Boxcars.
June 16-18, 2017
>>>Mountain Jam 2017
Hunter Mountain, New York ~ http://mountainjam.com/
Performers include: Infamous Stringdusters, Elephant Revival, Guy Clark, and a large variety of country, rock’n’roll and folk performers.
June 17-18, 2017
>>>Clearwater Festival
Croton-on-Hudson, New York ~ http://www.clearwaterfestival.org/
Performers include: Lake Street Dive, Cry Cry Cry Reunion, Arlo Guthrie, Los Lobos, Richard Thompson, Josh Ritter, Tommy Emmanuel,Toshi Reagon & Big Lovely,Joan Osborne,Alejandro Escovedo,Valerie June,The Barr Brothers,Lucky Chops,Tom Paxton & The Don Juans, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Orkesta Mendoza, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, A-WA, David Amram, Holly Near,
Tribute To Buckwheat Zydeco, Jimmy Bosch Y Su Sexteto del Otro Mundo, Tom Chapin, Joe Purdy, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Guy Davis, Leyla McCalla, Josh White Jr, Dayme Arocena, Plena Libre, The Kennedys, The Vanaver Caravan, The Suitcase Junket, Kim & Reggie Harris, Jesse Lege & Bayou,Brew, Walkabout Clearwater Chorus, Betty & The Baby Boomers, Karim Nagi “Turbo Tala”, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Funkinships, Allison McDermott, Zebediah Galipeau, Melissa K. Knowles , Joel Harris, Paul Richmond, Tony Duncan,Nate The Great,Ezzell Floranina, and more
June 23-25, 2017
>>>Old Songs Festival
Altamont, New York ~ oldsongs.org
Performers include: Jeff Davis & Dave Ruch, Anne Hills, Joe Jencks & Si Kahn, The Press Gang, The Short Sisters, Debra Cowan, John Roberts, Magpie, Fennig’s All Stars, John Dickson, The Waxwing Four, and many more.
June 25 -June 30, 2017
>>>The Acadia Trad Festival
Bar Harbor, Maine ~ www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/
Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.
July 14-16, 2017
>>>Green River Festival
Greenfield, Massachusetts ~ www.greenriverfestival.com
Performers include: Lake Street Dive, Almost Dead, The Mavericks, Houndmouth, Funky Meters, The Infamous Stringdusters, Amadou & Mariam, Pokey LaFarge, Darlingside, San Fermin, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Mandolin Orange, Robbie Fulks, Fulaso, The Deslondes, and Many More.
July 8 – 9, 2017
>>>The New Bedford Folk Festival
New Bedford, Massachusetts ~ newbedfordfolkfestival.org
Performers include: Aoife O’Donovan, Patty Larkin, Susan Werner, Catie Curtis and a 2015 finalist on NBC-TVs the Voice, Joshua Davis, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Ellis Paul, Bill Harley, Jim Kweskin, Vance Gilbert, The Nields and many more.
July 9-15, 2017
>>>Festival on the Green
Middlebury, Vermont ~ www.festivalonthegreen.org
Performers include: Radio Free Honduras, Robert and Gigi, The Sea The Sea, Molly O’Brien and Rich Moore, The Emily Braden Trio, Upstate Rubdown, Pete’s Oposse, Molly Tuttle Band, Steve Gratto, Jon Gailmor, and more
July 13-16, 2017
>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
Oak Hill, New York ~ greyfoxbluegrass.com
Performers include: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas Band, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Infamus Stringdusters, The Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gibson Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Molly Tuttle, mike and Ruthy and MANY more.
July 20-23, 2017
>>>Finger lakes GrassRoots Festival
Trumansburg, New York ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/
Performers include: [TBA] Not yet announced as of April 18.
July 28-30, 2017
>>>The Newport Folk Festival
Newport, Rhode Island ~ www.newportfolk.org
Performers include: Fleet Foxes, Drive-by Truckers, Dr. Dog, The Head and the Heart, Angel Olsen, Rhiannon Giddens, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Marlon Williams, Margaret Glaspy, Seratones, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Big Thief, Matt the Electrician and MANY more.
July 27-30, 2017
>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival
South Hiram, Maine ~ www.ossipeevalley.com
Performers include: Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, Hot Club of Cow Town, The Stray Birds, Femina!, Bill and the Belles, Harvey Reid and Joyce Anersen, Rhythm Future Quartet, Upstate Rubdown,
Anna & Elizabeth, Brittany Haas and Jordan Tice, Joe Walsh and Friends, Horseshoes and Handgrenades, Old Salt Union, Mile Twelve, Loren & Mark, The Bag Boys, New England Bluegrass, The Ladies, and more.
July 28-30, 2017
>>>The Lowell Folk Festival
Lowell, Massachusetts ~ www.lowellfolkfestival.org
Performers include: [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.
August 1-3, 2017
>>>Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival
Swan’s Island, Maine ~ www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com
Performers include: Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong,Bill Burnett,Annegret Baier,Stan Collinson,Doug Day,David Dodson,Ritt Henn,The Jenkins Family,Geoff Kaufman,Eric Kilburn,Bob Lucas,Chloe Manor,Daisy Nell,Lisa Redfern,Kahlil Sabbagh,Moira Smiley with VOCO,Buckley Smith,Ginger Smith,Dean Stevens,Chris Westhoff,Denny Williams,Randall Williams,Suzy Williams,Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney).
August 6, 2016
>>>Uplift Festival
Greenfield, New Hampshire ~ upliftmusicfest.org
Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of April 18.
August 4-6, 2017
>>>Falcon Ridge Folk Festival
Hillsdale, New York ~ http://falconridgefolk.com/
Performers include: Abbie Gardner, Adam Ezra Group, Annie Wenz, Beth Molaro, Bettman & Halpin, Brother Sun, Buddy System, David Massengill, Eric Andersen, The Falcon Ridge House Band, The Gaslight Tinkers, Great Bear, Hoopoe, Jim & Madeline Christensen, Joe Crookston, Jimmy LaFave, Kalliope Jones, Sun, Kathryn Wedderburn, Kipyn Martin, Kirsten Maxwell, Michael Braunfeld, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Patti O’Brien Melita, Paul Rosenberg, Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, Rod MacDonald, The Russet Trio, Sawyer Fredericks, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Still, the Homegrown Band, The Storycrafters, Tempest , Upstate Rubdown, Vishten Sun, Will Mentor, ZydeGroove..
August 11-13, 2017
>>>Bolton Fair
Bolton, Massachusetts ~ http://www.boltonfair.org/todo.html
Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: BONES & the King's Busketeers, Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly, Amber Waves Band, Elizabeth and Ben Anderson, The Blue Sky Boys.
August [12? TBA], 2017
>>>Middlefield Fair
Middlefield, Massachusetts ~ http://middlefieldfair.org/
Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.
August 18 & 19, 2017
>>>Peacham Acoustic Music Festival
Peacham, Vermont ~ www.pamfest.com
Performers include: Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, Luke Donforth, Eryn Marshall and Carl Jones, Dana and Susan Robinson, The Bayley-Hazen Boys, Midnight Capers Morris and Sword, Alan Greenleaf, and more.
August 23-27, 2017
>>>The Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival
Litchfield, Maine ~ www.blisteredfingers.com
Performers include: The Gibson Brothers, Dan Paisley & The Southern Grass, Nothin Fancy, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, The Bluegrass Brothers , Zink & Company, Salt & Light (Moore Family Band), The Zolla Boys, Phat Burger Deluxe, The Mason Zink Band, Robinson's Bluegrass Gospel, Blistered Fingers
August [TBA], 2017
>>>American Folk Festival
Bangor, Maine ~ www.americanfolkfestival.com
Performers include: [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.
September 2-4[Labor Day Wknd], 2017
>>>Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival
Plymouth, Vermont ~ plymouthfolk.com
Performers [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.
September 4[Labor Day], 2017
>>>Bread and Roses Heritage Festival
Lawrence, Massachusetts ~ breadandrosesheritage.org/
Performers [TBA] not yet announced as of April 18.
September[TBA], 2017
>>>Wachusett Valley Music Festival
Harvard, Massachusetts ~ wachusettmusic.net
Performers [TBA] Neither the dates not the performers have been announced as of April 18.
September 9, 2017
>>>The Connecticut Folk Festival
Edgerton Park, New Haven, Connecticut ~ www.ctfolk.com/festival-2017/
Performers [TBA]
September 15-17, 2017
>>>Fresh Grass Festival
North Adams, Massachusetts ~ www.freshgrass.com
Performers include: Brandi Carlisle, Railroad Earth, The Del McCoury Band, David Grisman, Del & Dawg, Bill Frisell, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown, Darol Anger’s Republic of Strings, , and many more.
September 16 & 17, 2017
>>>Grand Point North Music Festival
Burlington, Vermont ~ www.grandpointnorth.com Performers include: Grace Potter and others
September 24, 2017
>>>American Music and Harvest Festival
Newbury, Massachusetts ~ NewburyportEF
Performers [TBA]
September [Last Weekend in Sept]
>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival
Portsmouth, New Hampshire www.newenglandfolknetwork.org/pmff/
Performers include: [TBA]
October 13-14, 2017
>>>Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival
Milford Connecticut nutmegdulcimer.com
Performers include: Ted Yoder, Jodie Marshall, Sophie Reed, and more.