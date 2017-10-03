Food Drive for Puerto Rico Sees Steady Stream of New Hampshire Donations

Today on the Statehouse Lawn, donations of food and water streamed in for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

The New Hampshire Food Bank, the National Guard, Gov. Chris Sununu and over a hundred volunteers from AmeriCorps and state agencies collected and sorted the donations from cars as they rolled past the collection points.

NHPR’s Jason Moon stopped by to see the operation in person.

Listen to this story here.

By Tuesday afternoon, volunteers had collected more than 250 pallets worth of food and water. One pallet can hold over 1,500 bottles of water.

The drive continues Wednesday on the Statehouse lawn from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.