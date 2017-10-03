Food Drive for Puerto Rico Sees Steady Stream of New Hampshire Donations

Today on the Statehouse Lawn, donations of food and water streamed in for Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

The New Hampshire Food Bank, the National Guard, Gov. Chris Sununu and over a hundred volunteers from AmeriCorps and state agencies collected and sorted the donations from cars as they rolled past the collection points.

NHPR’s Jason Moon stopped by to see the operation in person.

By Tuesday afternoon, volunteers had collected more than 250 pallets worth of food and water. One pallet can hold over 1,500 bottles of water.

The drive continues Wednesday on the Statehouse lawn from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags: 
Puerto Rico
Chris Sununu
Food Drive

Related Content

Between New Hampshire's Upper Valley and Puerto Rico, a Canine Connection

By Sep 29, 2017
Britta Greene/NHPR

Here’s one thing you might not know about the Upper Valley: it's home to hundreds of Puerto Rican dogs. 

That’s because of the relationship between one New Hampshire family and a shelter on the island of Vieques, off Puerto Rico’s eastern shore. 

It all started about five years ago, when Lyme resident Andrea Heitzman was visiting the island and spotted a small black dog on the street. He was a street dog, homeless. She immediately fell in love.

N.H. Resident Unable To Contact Daughter In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

By & Sep 25, 2017
NOAA Satellites

A New Hampshire mother is still trying to get ahold of her daughter after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico last week.

Valerie Mowbray, from the town of Holderness, has been unable to make contact with her daughter Moria since the category 5 hurricane hit the Island of Vieques.

Outside of a few Satellite phones, there is no way for those stranded to communicate with anyone off the island.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Mowbray by phone on Monday.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity.