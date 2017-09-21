Foodstuffs: Community Supported Fishery Lands Membership Haul

Credit NH Community Seafood

Last May, we reported on New Hampshire Community Seafood's effort to sign on at least 1,000 people for their community supported fishery, or CSF. A CSF is like a farm share, where subscribers can pick up seafood at various locations throughout the season. 

The push for new members was driven by a desire to support New Hampshire's ground fishermen. Their deadline was the end of summer, and with that now upon us, Andrea Tomlinson, manager of New Hampshire Community Seafood, joins NHPR's Peter Biello with an update.

Listen to their conversation right here:

 For more information, visit New Hampshire Community Seafood's website.

Foodstuffs
local food
Community Supported Fishery
Seacoast

Related Content

Foodstuffs: A 'Dock to Dish' Effort Meant to Support N.H. Fishermen

By May 4, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Commercial ground fishermen on the east coast are struggling--so much so that there's concern about whether they, and not the fish they catch, are an endangered species. An organization called New Hampshire Community Seafood is launching an effort to get more Granite Staters interested in eating local seafood, with the hope that it'll provide a boost to fishermen. For our series Foodstuffs, NHPR's Peter Biello reports. 

Foodstuffs: For a UNH Scientist, a Career Spent Pursuing the Perfect Gourd

By Sep 8, 2017
Peter Biello for NHPR

For a half-century, UNH professor emeritus of plant biology and genetics J. Brent Loy has been in pursuit of genetically ideal gourd.

Loy, who is a researcher with the researcher with the NH Agricultural Experiment Station, has been using selective breeding techniques to create varieties of melons, pumpkins, and squash that satisfy the needs of commercial growers and gardeners alike.

Recently I stopped by UNH's Kingman Research Farm in Madbury to learn more about his work.

Foodstuffs: Authentic Latin Cuisine Blends Food and Family at Nashua Festival

By Aug 10, 2017
Jimmy Gutierrez for NHPR

For most of the year, residents of New Hampshire can struggle to find good, authentic Latin cuisine. But one summer day every year, St. Aloysius of Gonzaga parish in Nashua’s ‘Tree Street’ neighborhood makes things a little easier.

That’s when they hold their annual fundraiser – the Latino-American festival. The fest features foodie favorites from Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador. The event celebrated its thirteenth year this past Sunday, and NHPR’s Jimmy Gutierrez went to grab a bite for Foodstuffs. 

Foodstuffs: Giving Food Stamp Recipients a Place at Farmers Markets

By Jul 27, 2017
Ben Henry for NHPR

For people struggling to buy enough food for their family, it can be hard to eat healthy. Fresh produce is expensive, and the offerings from food pantries or soup kitchens are often canned meals or low in nutrients.

An incentive program in New Hampshire is working to help low income people get their hands on fresh food at farmers markets.

Foodstuffs: The Perks of Being a Regular

By Jul 13, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

At the long polished granite bar at Sushi Time in Plaistow, Beth and David Cacchiotti take their seats. The bartender puts two yellow drinks in front of them.

"Did you just order?" I ask Beth, pointing to her drink.

"I didn't need to order," she replies. "He just knows." 

On this Saturday afternoon, it's a Mai Tai. Other days, it's a martini. "I could go either way," she says.

What The Hake? N.H.’s New C.S.F. Seeks To Sell Obscure, Plentiful And Equally Edible Fish

By Jun 5, 2013
Sarah VanHorn, Manager of NH Community Seafood / N.H. Sea Grant

  When we talk about local food in New Hampshire, most of us think of fruits and vegetables. But with our 18 miles of coastline, seafood has the potential to be a local food as well. This year’s big cuts to catch limits for fish like cod and haddock herald a rough year for New Hampshire ground fishermen. So they’re finding new ways to connect with local consumers to help them stay afloat. And their approach may be the first of its kind.


N.H. Fishing Industry In Crisis: The Search For Sustainability

By The Exchange May 13, 2015
drocpsu / Flickr/cc

New Hampshire and New England have been firmly on the local and sustainable food bandwagon for years now, and although Granite Staters are also enthusiastic consumers of seafood, it hasn't been until recently that some in the state have tried to bring that local sensibility to the fish they eat.

Learning To Love The Spiny Dogfish

By Oct 31, 2013
Josh Wiersma

 

The spiny dogfish is a conservation success story, going from worryingly low levels to incredible abundance. The new challenge is getting people to eat them.