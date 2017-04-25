Future Of Rochester Fair Unclear Amid Financial Struggles

New Hampshire's annual 10-day fair in Rochester may have to shut down after 141 years of operation.

Due to declining attendance and high expenses, the fair is about $1 million short of being able to open as planned this September. 

Norm Vetter, President of the Rochester Fair Association, says he’s hoping to work around this funding shortage and keep the fair alive.

“We are trying to put together a budget that could possibly have the fair run this year at a smaller scale or we may have to re-structure the fair and have a private group of investors come in," Vetter said.

Vetter says the board is also hoping local businesses and/or the city will chip in. A decision on whether the fair will run or not is expected sometime next month.

 

