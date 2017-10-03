Related Program: 
The Exchange

Gatsas, Craig To Take Part In Debate On NHPR's The Exchange

By 58 minutes ago

Ted Gatsas and Joyce Craig

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig will take part in a debate hosted by NHPR’s The Exchange.

The debate will air live Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. It will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. later that evening. Laura Knoy, host of The Exchange, will moderate.

The Nov. 7 election will be a rematch of 2015, when Gatsas defeated Craig by just 64 votes.

Gatsas is seeking his fifth term as mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city. A Republican, Gatsas ran for governor last year, but fell short in the GOP primary.

Craig, a Democrat, is a former school board member and alderman. 

Tags: 
Ted Gatsas
Joyce Craig
NH Politics
Manchester

Related Content

Manchester's Race for Mayor Sounds All Too Familiar

By Sep 18, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Voters in Manchester head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the mayoral primary. While there are four candidates in the race, the two heavyweights are the same ones who faced off in the last campaign for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig.

Former Alderman Joyce Craig Launches Second Bid For Manchester Mayor

By Mar 16, 2017
joycecraig.org

Former Manchester Alderman Joyce Craig is making another bid for mayor of the state's largest city.

The Democrat announced her candidacy Thursday.

Craig first ran for mayor in 2015, losing by just 64 votes to Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas.

Speaking NHPR's Morning Edition, Craig says she would bring a new approach to some of the issues facing the city.

Gatsas, Craig Paint Different Pictures Of Manchester's Education System

By Ted Siefer Oct 2, 2015
Brady Carlson / NHPR

The candidates for mayor of Manchester squared off in their first face-to-face forum Thursday night. Incumbent three-term Mayor Ted Gatsas is being challenged by Joyce Craig, a veteran alderman.

The two presented starkly contrasting visions for the state’s largest city. 

The forum took place at an elementary school — an appropriate setting considering that education was a running theme through the evening.

Craig, a Democrat, faulted Gatsas for large class sizes and other problems in Manchester’s schools. 