Gatsas, Craig To Take Part In Debate On NHPR's The Exchange

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig will take part in a debate hosted by NHPR’s The Exchange.

The debate will air live Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. It will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. later that evening. Laura Knoy, host of The Exchange, will moderate.

The Nov. 7 election will be a rematch of 2015, when Gatsas defeated Craig by just 64 votes.

Gatsas is seeking his fifth term as mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city. A Republican, Gatsas ran for governor last year, but fell short in the GOP primary.

Craig, a Democrat, is a former school board member and alderman.