Gov. Sununu Seeks Input on State's Military Veterans' Issues

Governor Chris Sununu is asking the state's military veterans to present to legislators a clear vision of how to address the problems they face in New Hampshire.

At a meeting of the State Veterans Advisory Committee Tuesday night, Sununu said if veterans have an issue they'd like the legislature to address, they should write a short, clear statement for legislators to read.

"I wouldn't make it a twenty-page study-plan-blue-ribbon-commission nonsense. The state has enough of that garbage," Sununu said. "Give them three or four pages. Right? Clear, easy to read, [saying] 'This is where we need to go.'"

Sununu says a lot of the issues veterans face come out of Washington D.C., but says the state does have a responsibility to provide resources to address veterans' issues.