Gov. Sununu Taps Edelblut, a Former Rival, to Lead State Department of Education

By 25 minutes ago

Governor Chris Sununu has nominated former political rival Frank Edelblut as commissioner of the state Department of Education.

The announcement was a brief, unceremonious item on the Executive Council’s agenda Wednesday morning as Governor Chris Sununu read off a list of nominations.

“For the Commissioner of the state of the New Hampshire Department of Education I nominate Frank Edelblut of Wilton New Hampshire.”

But the choice signals a big shift in priorities for the state agency.

Frank Edelblut, a businessman who served one term as a state representative and home-schooled his 7 children, is known as an advocate for local control in education policy. He’s a strong supporter of school choice and charter schools and he also vigorously opposes Common Core.

Those positions helped him mount a strong run for governor in the Republican primary last year, narrowly losing to Chris Sununu.

With a Republican majority on the Executive Council, Edelblut’s nomination looks in good shape to be confirmed.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Frank Edelblut
Department of Education
NH Politics

Related Content

Sununu to Commissioners: No New Hires Without My Approval

By 19 hours ago
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Due to what he says is a projected budget shortfall, Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state commissioners to hold off on new hiring for the next six months. 

In The Room Where It Happens: A 360-Degree View of Sununu's Inaugural Reception

By Jan 12, 2017

Over the new few months, NHPR is bringing you a new way to experience Granite State stories from a whole new angle — literally. With 360-degree videos like this one, we're hoping you'll be able to more closely explore the places, and meet the people, we reporting on.

Edelblut Returns to Gubernatorial Stump - This Time, to Back Sununu

By Oct 18, 2016
Todd Bookman/NHPR

After a surprise strong showing in last month’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Frank Edelblut is back on the campaign trail, backing his former rival Chris Sununu.

And while he’s not commenting on his political ambitions, the move suggests Edelblut could have more elections in his future.