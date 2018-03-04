Governor Inspects Historic Flooding on N.H. Coast

Gov. Chris Sununu inspected historic flooding Saturday on the New Hampshire seacoast, as Atlantic waves whipped up from a nor'easter's high winds breached and eroded sea walls for a second day.

Stretches of Route 1A were either closed or washed out. Public works crews were busily pushing back rocks and detritus from the pavement to reopen several stretches of road Saturday evening. DOT trucks were using their snowplows to clear debris, including a few old lobster traps that wound up in the road.

Sununu toured parts of Hampton with public safety officers.

Toured impacted areas of Hampton alongside Hampton Fire and Hampton Police. State & local officials worked through the night and efforts continue today. Remember not to cross flooded roads & follow the guidance of local safety officials.

Local emergency management directors urged motorists to steer clear of flooded areas. Seacoast residents had a front-row seat to some significant flooding.