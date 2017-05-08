Related Program: 
The Exchange

Grading New Hampshire's Drinking Water Infrastructure

By The Exchange 56 minutes ago
  • US EPA

The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave the Granite State a C-minus on its 2017 report card...But aging systems, drought, and contaminants like PFOAs raise questions about how best to repair our drinking water systems, and how to afford it. 

GUESTS:

  • Logan Johnson - Civil engineer who serves on the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which released its infrastructure report card for the state in March. 
  • Jason Moon -  Reporter for NHPR.
  • Sarah Pillsbury - Administrator for the Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
Tags: 
Drinking Water
Infrastructure
Groundwater
PFOA

Related Content

N.H.'s Bridges, Roads and Other Infrastructure in Rough Shape, Report Says

By Apr 5, 2017
www.infrastructurereportcard.org

The American Society of Civil Engineers has released their 2017 report card on New Hampshire’s infrastructure -- and the state is far from the honor roll.

EPA To Study Health Risks Of Chemical Found In Hanover, N.H., Drinking Water

By Nov 30, 2016

Under new federal legislation, the Environmental Protection Agency will work to deepen its understanding of 10 chemicals in commercial use. Topping that list is 1,4-dioxane, which has also been found in drinking water in a Hanover, New Hampshire, neighborhood. 

Water Contamination in N.H. Addressing PFOA

By The Exchange May 31, 2016
florianhuag / Flickr/CC

With new guidance from EPA on how much of the chemical is too much, and a lawsuit against the plastics plant that is its source, many Granite Staters are glad to see more action around the contamination. But others are still worried: both that the damage is already done, and that there's not enough assurance that it won't happen again.