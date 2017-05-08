Grading New Hampshire's Drinking Water Infrastructure

The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave the Granite State a C-minus on its 2017 report card...But aging systems, drought, and contaminants like PFOAs raise questions about how best to repair our drinking water systems, and how to afford it.
GUESTS:
- Logan Johnson - Civil engineer who serves on the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which released its infrastructure report card for the state in March.
- Jason Moon - Reporter for NHPR.
- Sarah Pillsbury - Administrator for the Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.