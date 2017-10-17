Granite Geek: New Cancer Treatments Take A Different Approach

Cancer has traditionally been treated with some combination of radiation and chemotherapy. But these treatments, which often cause pain and take a great deal of time to complete, don't necessarily increase the quality of a patient's remaining years.
But new treatments are emerging that approach cancer in different ways, and Granite Geek David Brooks is here to discuss them.
Listen to the conversation:
The Granite Geek will be hosting a discussion about new cancer treatments on Tuesday evening, October 17th, at The Draft in Concord. Click here for details.
