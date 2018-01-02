A Granite State Take On The New Tax Law

We're untangling the new tax law -- and what it means for individuals of various incomes, charities, universities, and businesses, both large and small.

GUESTS:

William Ardinger - Director of the Tax Practice Group at Rath, Young and Pignatelli, PC.

Cary Gladstone - Senior Director of 2-1-1 NH & Asset Building Strategies at Granite United Way. In that role, he oversees a community-based free income tax preparation program and is also an IRS-certified tax preparer.

