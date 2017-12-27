Hampton Lawmaker Again Tries to Reform N.H.'s Secure Psychiatric Unit

By 3 hours ago
  • Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A New Hampshire lawmaker next session will continue to try improve a decades old state policy that allows people with severe mental illness to be treated on the grounds of the state prison.

Rep. Renny Cushing of Hampton has worked on this unsuccessfully for years. He wants to get the state to build a Secure Psychiatric Hospital outside the prison walls. But his plan would cost about $13 million. Many lawmakers have been unwilling to sign off on that.

Since 1986, people with a mental illness who are considered a harm to themselves or others can be moved to the Secure Psychiatric Unit. Some lawmakers like Cushing have criticized the quality of care at the facility.

So next session, Cushing is asking that the Department of Corrections make the existing unit an accredited psychiatric hospital.

“We need to stop the criminalization of people with severe mental illness, which is what the current situation does," he said.

But Rep. John Fothergill said when it comes to mental health reform in the state – this is not the place to start.

“The situation could be improved but it’s certainly not top of the things we need to improve on the mental health system of our state. That’s kind of the bottom line," he said.

New Hampshire continues to have a long waitlist for those seeking psychiatric care at the state hospital – at times, patients have had to wait months for a bed.

Under Cushing's measure, the Department Of Corrections would have two years to get the accreditation.

secure psychiatric unit

Advocates Call on Feds to Investigate Mental Health Policies at N.H. State Prison

By Aug 15, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A group of local and national advocates are calling on the federal government to investigate whether it’s unjust for people with a mental illness, who haven't been convicted of a crime, to be treated in a prison.

New Hampshire is one of only a few states that transfers individuals with a violent mental illness to the Department of Corrections, and it’s been doing so for more than three decades.

Despite Recommendations, N.H. One Of Few States With Psychiatric Unit On Prison Grounds

By Jun 13, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

New Hampshire has become the first state to launch a campaign solely aimed at breaking down the stigma around mental illness and improving treatment and prevention. But left unaddressed has been a population of mentally ill people at the state prison who are incredibly violent and have no place else to go.