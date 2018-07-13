Hampton May See Minor Flooding Due to New Moon, Tropical Storm Chris

By 3 hours ago

The scene on Route 1A in Hampton Beach on March 2, 2018, after a nor'easter contributed to flooding.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This week's new moon and the remnants of tropical storm Chris could bring unusually high tides and minor flooding to parts of Hampton this weekend.

Drivers on roads near Hampton Harbor usually notice when tides reach their flood stage of 11 feet high. Low-lying pavement can become covered in water.

Thursday night's high tide was over 11 feet, and high tides may hit that around midnight and midday through early next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist William Watson says there shouldn't be any serious impacts.

"Very minor flooding right along the coast, with maybe some minor splashing a little bit, maybe a little bit of erosion,” he says.

Compare that to a major nor'easter like one this past winter, where tides over 2 feet above flood stage caused major damage.

Forecasters will issue flood advisories this weekend as needed.

Projected high tides at Hampton, N.H.

Tags: 
Coastal Flooding
Seacoast

Related Content

Crews Work to Repair Storm-Worn N.H. Beaches Before Tourist Season

By Apr 3, 2018
Jason Moon for NHPR

On the Seacoast, crews are working to repair damage from winter storms in time for the summer tourist season.

At North Hampton State Beach, repairs are being made to a collapsed parking lot and sidewalk.

Governor Inspects Historic Flooding on N.H. Coast

By Mar 4, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu inspected historic flooding Saturday on the New Hampshire seacoast, as Atlantic waves whipped up from a nor'easter's high winds breached and eroded sea walls for a second day.

N.H. Coastal Climate Summit Focuses on Rising Sea Level

By Jun 20, 2018
File photo

Deb Bourbeau owns a home in Hampton Beach, and each morning, she checks how high the tides will be. Flooding's been an issue for her and her neighbors.

It's one reason she turned out for the New Hampshire Coastal Climate Summit on Wednesday.

Nor'easter Hits N.H.: High Winds, Coastal Flooding Force Road Closures

By Mar 2, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Update: The nor'easter March storm soaked New Hampshire's seacoast towns, causing serious flooding in Hampton Beach and forcing the closure of several roads in Hampton to Rye along Ocean Boulevard. 

Flooding was its worst with the mid-day high tide. Several roads that were blocked or closed were open Friday afternoon, while public safety officials are keeping on eye on the next high tide - close to midnight.

The coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. A high wind warning is in effect until midnight. 

DES Offers Grants to Seacoast Communities for Coastal Resilience Projects

By May 8, 2018

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is offering grants to coastal communities looking to better prepare for the effects of climate change.

A total amount of $200,000 is available to towns, state agencies, and private groups.  

Winning projects in the past have included everything from infrastructure projects, to flood plain studies, to educational outreach programs.