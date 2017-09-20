Hassan Introduces $1,000 Tax Credit Bill

Middle-class families would get a $1,000 tax credit under a bill being introduced by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Hassan, a Democrat, says her Middle Class Tax Break Act would apply to families who have earned income up to $200,000. It would also provide a $500 tax credit for individuals with earned income up to $100,000.

Hassan says giving a tax cut to middle class families will help drive economic growth. She also has co-sponsored legislation to expand the earned income tax credit and child tax credit, and a measure to help people refinance student loan debt.