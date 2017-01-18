Hassan Presses DeVos on Enforcing Protections For Students With Disabilities

By 1 hour ago

Credit Allegra Boverman / NHPR

  New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan repeatedly pressed education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos Tuesday night on whether she would advocate for the rights of students with disabilities.

It’s an issue that’s personal for the Democratic Senator, whose son has cerebral palsy.

At one point, Hassan circled back to a comment DeVos made earlier in the confirmation hearing, in which she said states should be able to do decide whether to enforce the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

“So were you unaware when I just asked about the IDEA that it was a federal law?” Hassan asked.

“I may have confused it,” DeVos responded.

Hassan urged DeVos, a billionaire Republican fundraiser and education lobbyist, to familiarize herself with the need for such protections for students with disabilities.

“Senator, I assure you that if confirmed, I will be very sensitive to the needs to special needs students and the policies surrounding that,” DeVos said.

“With all due respect, it’s not about sensitivity, although that helps; it’s about being willing to enforce the law to make sure that my child and every child has the same access to public education,” Hassan said. “And the reality is the way the voucher systems that you have supported don’t always come out that way.”

The Senate committee will vote on DeVos’ nomination next week.

Tags: 
Maggie Hassan

Related Content

Sen. Maggie Hassan: I Will Listen Carefully To What DeVos Has To Say

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Hassan Asks For Help To Fight Obamacare Repeal

By Jan 13, 2017
josh rogers/nhpr

Senator Maggie Hassan is urging local care providers to fight for President Obama's signature health law.

Hassan used a visit to a Concord community mental health center to urge local care providers to lend their voices to what she termed the battle over Obamacare, which Washington Republicans have begun repealing. The law has helped 63,000 people in New Hampshire obtain coverage.

Hassan Raises Concerns About Trump's Pick For Education Secretary

By Jan 10, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan is raising concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the federal Department of Education.

The Democratic senator met Monday with Betsy DeVos, a billionaire Republican activist and school choice proponent who has supported publicly-funded vouchers for use at private and religious schools.

In a statement released after their meeting, Hassan said she remains concerned about what she described as DeVos' lack of experience in and support for public education.

Shaheen, Hassan Push Back on Ryan Plan to Defund Planned Parenthood

By Jan 6, 2017
c-span

  New Hampshire's two Democratic U.S. Senators are pushing back on a proposal to defund Planned Parenthood.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that cutting off federal funds to the nation's largest abortion provider would be included as part of a reconciliation bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At a press conference later that day, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined other Senate Democrats in criticizing Ryan's plan.

Hassan called the proposal an outrage.

Hassan Goes to Washington: Former Governor Takes Office as Newest N.H. Senator

By Jan 3, 2017
C-SPAN

Sen. Maggie Hassan made it official Tuesday, formally taking office as the newest member of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation.

Hassan was sworn-in by Vice President Joe Biden in a series of ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington – first, officially, on the Senate floor, and again during a reenactment meant to give senators a chance to mark the occasion with their families.