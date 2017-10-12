Hassan Says Clean Power Plan Rollback Threatens Clean Energy Jobs

Senator Maggie Hassan is criticizing the Trump administration’s plan to roll back the Clean Power Plan, an environmental policy of the Obama White House.

Senator Hassan made the remarks as she toured Brayton Energy in Hampton. The company designs high-efficiency, low-emission turbine engines.

Hassan says the Clean Power Plan, which required states to cut back on CO2 emissions would’ve helped protect New Hampshire from the effects of carbon pollution.

“More importantly though, this is really about whether we are going to continue to create standards that incentive new technologies in the clean energy sector and create jobs in that sector.”

The Trump administration argues the Clean Power Plan represented a federal overreach into the country’s energy market.