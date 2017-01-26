Head of N.H. Child Protection Agency Announces Exit in Wake of Scathing Agency Review

  • Earlier this month an outside review concluded that the state's child protection services had some serious problems.
The head of the state's Division of Children, Youth and Families is stepping down after three years on the job. The  news comes just weeks after an outside review delivered a tough report of the agency's work. 

 

Lorraine Bartlett has worked nearly four decades in the child welfare field, with the bulk of her time at the Division of Children, Youth and Families. 

On Thursday, Bartlett announced she’s retiring at the end of March. Bartlett could not be reached for comment. 

In a statement state Health Commissioner Jeff Meyers said Bartlett made her decision prior to the recent DCYF report, which faulted the agency for overworking its limited staff, among other things.

Meyers said Bartlett has “worked tirelessly to ensure a high quality child protection system for the State." He said he will immediately begin looking for a replacement. 

