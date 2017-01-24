Head of N.H. Firefighters Union Moving On to National Post

The head of a statewide firefighters union is stepping down to take a position as political director for the International Association of Firefighters.

Dave Lang has led the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire since 2000. The retired Hampton fire fighter says he's leaving the job at the end of February.

"As the political director, I'm going to be looking at and be concerned about all 50 states," Lang told WMUR.

The state union has elected Portsmouth fire captain Bill McQuillen to succeed Lang in leading the organization.