Help NHPR Report on Opioid Abuse, Treatment and Recovery

New Hampshire Public Radio has spent two years exploring the opioid crisis, from how it began to how state officials and the treatment community have responded. During that time, close to 1,000 Granite Staters have died from overdose, and many, many more have struggled with addiction.

We want to continue our reporting on this important issue, and we need your help. Tell us how heroin or opioids have affected your life. Our hope is that by listening to people touched by the epidemic - users, their friends and family, people in treatment and recovery, health care providers - we'll better understand the disease of addiction and it's impact on our community.

If you have a story to share, questions about addiction or treatment or other ideas that we should explore, we invite you to take a few minutes and let us know using the survey below. After telling us a bit about how you've been personally affected by heroin and opioid abuse, feel free to answer as many or as few questions as you like.

We may follow up to learn more about your experience and to include you in our coverage. But we won't publish any of the information you share without your permission.

