Here Are Some New N.H. Laws Taking Affect On January 1st

By 23 minutes ago
  • Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers. Here's a look at some of the bills that will officially be law as of January 1st:

There’s a change coming to the state’s right-to-know law in 2017. Now, members of the public will be guaranteed a minimum of information in the minutes of private sessions of public bodies, including the voting records of each member and a summary of what was discussed. Read those bills here and here.

There’s also a new law regarding police body camera use. The law won’t  require that officers use the cameras, but provides for the option in great detail, including how much of the information collected is subject to public release. Read that bill here.

There will also be changes pertaining to human trafficking statutes. Under a new law, paying for sexual engagement with a minor has been defined as human trafficking, and anyone convicted will be required to register as a sex offender. Read that bill here.

And New Hampshire only just defined and criminalized bestiality this year. It will officially be against the law as of January. Read that bill here.

Some of the most thorough legislation taking effect in January deals with off-highway recreational vehicles. They’re popular in the North Country, and pose an enforcement difficulty for police officers. The January first law, one of several passed in 2016 that pertain to OHRVs, will allow people to sue OHRV and snow mobile operators who damage their property. Read that bill here.

It will also soon be illegal to shine a laser at someone operating aircraft, a motor vehicle, or walking down the street. And you’ll lose your laser pointer. Read that bill here.

Tags: 
State House
legislation
new year
Law
body cameras
lasers
Human Trafficking
right-to-know
right to know
Bestiality
off-road
ATV

Related Content

N.H. Body Camera Case: Public's Right To Know Vs. Family's Right To Privacy

By & Sep 1, 2015
NH Attorney General

Should body camera footage of a man being gunned down by police be released to the public?

That’s the question before a Merrimack County Superior Court judge, who will rule whether to release the video over the objections of the family of the man killed.


Goffstown Police to Wear Body Cameras Full-Time

By Oct 6, 2016
Via tainoconsultinggroup.com

 

 Police in a New Hampshire town will soon be wearing body-cameras full-time.

The Goffstown Police Department announced Wednesday that officers will be wearing the cameras by the end of the week.

Police say officers will notify all parties whenever they're being recorded during a police interaction. The video files will be stored and secured.

Each camera costs $399 and can record for about 12 hours.

Hassan Signs Bills On Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking

By Aug 12, 2014

New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan is holding a bill-signing ceremony to formalize laws on domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual abuse prevention.

Hassan is signing bills establishing a crime of domestic violence in the state and protecting household animals from violence.

She's also signing bills relative to grounds for termination of parental rights; on a commission to study sexual abuse prevention education in elementary and secondary schools; and on protecting juveniles from being prosecuted for being forced to perform illegal acts.

 

FBI Offers Cash Reward To Catch People Who Point Lasers At Planes

By Alan Yu Feb 11, 2014

The FBI is making a limited-time offer at 12 of its field offices across the nation from Albuquerque and Los Angeles to New York City and Washington, D.C.: During the next 60 days, if you help them catch someone aiming a laser pointer at a plane, the FBI is offering rewards of up to $10,000.