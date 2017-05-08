House Committee Ready To Start Review Of Rep Behind Misogynistic "Red Pill" Forum

A legislative committee is set to begin its review of controversial online comments of two members of the New Hampshire house.

Laconia Republican Robert Fisher, who was outed as the founder of the misogynistic forum on Reddit called 'The Red Pill," will get his hearing tomorrow.

Until he was revealed to be the Red Pill founder by the Daily Beast, Robert Fisher wasn’t a well-known name in Concord. But as soon as he was linked to the forum and comments critics say normalize rape, the calls for his resignation, including from Governor Chris Sununu, started piling up.

Last week the house voted to refer the matter to the legislative administration committee with the instruction to report back by June 1st.

House majority Leader Dick Hinch is the committee's Chairman.

“The committee will only be looking at comments made from the beginning of this session to this time, so not retrospective.”

The committee will also review Dover Democrat Sherry Frost, who has come under fire from Republicans for social media postings, including a tweet where she wrote, “we have a terrorist problem, all right, and they're mostly white, Christian men."