House Passes Bill to Spur Further Cleanup of N.H. Superfund Site

New Hampshire State House.
The New Hampshire House has passed a bill that would kick-start further cleanup of the Coakley Landfill Superfund site in North Hampton. 

 

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted against a committee’s recommendation that the idea be studied further. Then, they passed the bill, 207 to 118. 

 

The measure tells the state Department of Environmental Services to spur remediation at Coakley by getting money from the towns and other entities responsible for the pollution. 

 

Opponents say that move would violate the settlement those polluters made with the Environmental Protection Agency. That deal paid to cap the toxic site in the 1990s. 

 

But bill co-sponsor Renny Cushing, a Democrat from Hampton, says Coakley is still leaking toxins into groundwater of surrounding towns.  

 

“They didn’t do what they said they were going to do. It’s leaking now – it’s a threat to the health and safety of the people on the Seacoast. We need to stop talking and start acting.”

 

The bill goes now to the Senate. 

 

coakley landfill
NH Politics
Environment

Bill to Force Cleanup of Coakley Landfill Hits Stumbling Block in House Committee

A bill that would force the cleanup of a hazardous landfill on the Seacoast hit a stumbling block in a House committee Tuesday.

The bill would require the groups that dumped hazardous waste at the Coakley Landfill in Greenland in the 70s and 80s to start cleaning it up.

Cancer Cluster Commission Homes In On Coakley Landfill Cleanup

The state commission on the Seacoast’s high cancer rates signaled Friday it would push for cleanup at Coakley Landfill, despite objections from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The legislators and public representatives who make up the Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission have a report due this fall on what's driving those cancer rates, and they’ve honed in on the EPA’s Coakley Landfill Superfund site as a likely culprit.

Representative Charles McMahon, a Republican from Windham, chairs the commission.  

Hassan, Shaheen Question EPA Over Findings on Toxic Landfill

Senate Democrats from New Hampshire have sent a letter to the regional Environmental Protection Agency office raising questions about its determination that a controversial landfill did not pose an "unacceptable human health risk."

The EPA made the ruling about the Coakley landfill last month and announced it wasn't recommending remediation of chemicals on the site. The landfill in Greenland and North Hampton is a federal Superfund site and residents have expressed concerns that their wells could be contaminated.