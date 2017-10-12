House Speaker Plans to Step Down to Become N.H. Agriculture Commissioner

By 16 minutes ago
  • Two-term Republican House Speaker Shawn Jasper eyes vacant commissioner role in state department of agriculture.
    Allegra Boverman

The Speaker of the New Hampshire House is looking to put down his gavel to lead the state’s agriculture department.  Although it may be an unusual career move, Speaker Shawn Jasper says he’s been eyeing the commissioner's job for a while. 

Jasper grew up in a family of poultry farmers. His grandfather and father bred chickens for nearly 75 years in Hudson - producing more than 160 million eggs. 

Jasper says he’s continued to keep up on agriculture issues over the years through the legislature and as a nearly 30-year advisor to UNH's agriculture fraternity.

“It’s been a passion of mine – it’s my roots, my heritage," Jasper said. "It’s difficult for me to leave this position because obviously being Speaker is a tremendous honor – this is another opportunity, one that won’t come around again.” 

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday his support for Jasper as agriculture commissioner. Jasper says he will remain in the Speaker's job until he’s confirmed as commissioner, which he’s hoping will happen late next month. If he gets the job, the House will elect a new speaker at the end of November.

Tags: 
Shawn Jasper
Agriculture
Department of Agriculture
Politics
New Hampshire House of Representatives

