How Fixes for N.H.'s Opioid Crisis May Be Hurting Those With Chronic Pain

As overdoses and deaths continue, New Hampshire physicians are responding to criticism that they've overprescribed. Now, some patients with chronic pain find themselves cut off from access to medications, left without other treatment options, and feeling that the anti-opioid push has gone overboard.

GUESTS:

Dr. Colene Arnold:

​Dr. Arnold is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Inner Balance Pelvic Health and Wellness Center in Newington, which treats women with chronic pelvic pain. In 2016, Dr. Arnold co-founded Hope on Haven Hill, a nonprofit residential facility for pregnant women with addiction and their babies.

Collin Grinnell:

Grinnell is a veteran who receives long-term pain management for a back injury while in service. Grinnell is the general manager for Irwin Automotive Group in Laconia.

Dr. David Nagel:

Dr. Nagel specializes in pain management at Concord Orthopaedics. He is the New Hampshire representative to the American Academy of Pain Medicine. Dr. Nagel is the author of Needless Suffering: How Society Fails Those with Chronic Pain.

