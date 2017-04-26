If You're Seeking Accident Reports in N.H. - Go to the DMV Not Local Police Stations

By 3 hours ago
  • Flickr: jonszcz

Local police stations in New Hampshire can no longer practice the decade’s old-policy of handing out accident reports. Instead the state DMV is now in charge of that.

This policy change came about in the fall when state officials told police chiefs that providing accident reports to the public was against the law. Specifically, a misdemeanor for releasing these documents and a felony for charging for them, which most departments do.

Andy Shagoury, who’s first vice president of the N.H. Association of Police Chiefs, says as the Chief in Tuftonboro he’s been doing this for nearly three decades. He says some residents aren’t too happy about this change.

“I think people feel more comfortable and they usually go to the agency where it happened – they like to be able maybe talk to the people involved who covered it," Shagoury said. "I mean it’s been kind of the practice for so long, I think people are used to it too.”

A proposal in the state Senate would restore this authority back to local police departments, something Shagoury is supporting.

Tags: 
dmv
accident reports
police

Related Content

N.H. Police Departments Looking For More Diverse Applicants

By Mar 7, 2017
Lisa McCauley via Flickr / https://flic.kr/p/9VUmRa

The towns and cities on New Hampshire’s mostly white seacoast have mostly white police departments. The racial diversity among the police departments in the area differ by degrees, but several police chiefs agree that increasing the diversity of the police force is a goal worth pursuing.

Dover’s Police Chief Anthony Colarusso spoke with NHPR’s Peter Biello about efforts to create a more diverse police force.

This transcript has been edited for clarity. 

Between VT And N.H., Police Reporting Of Unauthorized Immigrants Varies Dramatically

By & Apr 3, 2017
Emily Corwin / NHPR

In February, the Trump White House directed immigration enforcement to begin detaining and deporting all unauthorized immigrants. This marked a change from Obama-era directives, telling agents to prioritize deporting individuals convicted of serious crimes.

But how do immigration agents find undocumented but otherwise law-abiding immigrants? New England News Collaborative Executive Editor John spoke with reporters Kathleen Masterson from VPR and Emily Corwin of NHPR about big differences between how the states approach working with Federal Immigration officials.

Police Reporting Of Unauthorized Immigrants Varies Dramatically Between N.H. Towns

By Feb 24, 2017
Emily Corwin for NHPR

As immigration officials ramp up deportation of new classes of unauthorized immigrants, more residents and visitors without documents fear run-ins with police.

On New Hampshire's diverse Southern border, a traffic stop in one town could lead to very different consequences than the same kind of stop one town over.