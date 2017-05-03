Instruments Designed By Dartmouth Engineering Students Debut New Composition

  • One of the musical instruments created during Molly Herron's class at Dartmouth.
    Todd Bookman/NHPR
  • Composer Molly Herron demonstrating how sheets of metal can be anchored to produce thunder-claps of sound.
    Todd Bookman/NHPR
  • Molly Herron, a classically trained composer, brings her minimalist sounds to Dartmouth on Thursday
    Courtesy
  • Joshua Elliott, a grad student at Dartmouth's Thayer School of Engineering, performs on an instrument he constructed.
    Todd Bookman/NHPR
  • Carson Moody, a member of TIGUE, a Brooklyn-based percussion ensemble, with a student-made instrument.
    Todd Bookman/NHPR

Expect strange, ethereal sounds to bounce around Dartmouth’s campus on Thursday.

To help celebrate the 150th birthday of the Thayer School of Engineering, composer Molly Herron will debut a new piece of music played on student-designed instruments. Herron, 34, has spent the past several months working with students on their creations: from large chimes to string-lined buckets to a heightened take on the musical saw.

“I wanted to show a bunch of wildly different approaches to making sound with objects, which is all an instrument is--an object that makes sound--which is basically everything around us,” says Herron, who grew up in Peterborough and now lives in Princeton, N.J.

The composition, to be performed by the Brooklyn-based percussion ensemble TIGUE, along with guest vocalists, uses the range of pitches and acoustic properties of the instruments to trace 40,000 years of musical history.

The performance is free and open to the public inside Thayer’s Glycofi Auditorium.

Tags: 
Arts
Classical Music
minimalist music
molly herron
dartmouth college
STEM
Engineering

