It's Official: Gatsas, Craig to Go Head to Head Again in Race For Manchester Mayor

Incumbent Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig will face off again in the race for mayor this November.

That’s after the pair claimed the top two spots in Tuesday's city primary election.

It came as little surprise Gatsas and Craig were the two candidates to make it through the primary. Craig, a Democrat, came out on top, by a more than 800 vote margin. And local Democrats have pointed to that as evidence of momentum heading into the general election.

In the last mayoral race, Gatsas, a Republican, beat Craig by just 64 votes.

Over in Ward 12, the youngest candidate on the city ballot Hassan Essa got enough votes to make it to the general election. He'll face incumbent Keith Hirschmann for a seat on Manchester's Board of Aldermen.