It's Official: Gatsas, Craig to Go Head to Head Again in Race For Manchester Mayor

Incumbent Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig will face off again in the race for mayor this November.

That’s after the pair claimed the top two spots in Tuesday's city primary election.

It came as little surprise Gatsas and Craig were the two candidates to make it through the primary. Craig, a Democrat, came out on top, by a more than 800 vote margin. And local Democrats have pointed to that as evidence of momentum heading into the general election.

In the last mayoral race, Gatsas, a Republican, beat Craig by just 64 votes.

Over in Ward 12, the youngest candidate on the city ballot Hassan Essa got enough votes to make it to the general election. He'll face incumbent Keith Hirschmann for a seat on Manchester's Board of Aldermen.

Manchester
mayor

Manchester's Race for Mayor Sounds All Too Familiar

By Sep 18, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Voters in Manchester head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the mayoral primary. While there are four candidates in the race, the two heavyweights are the same ones who faced off in the last campaign for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas and former alderman Joyce Craig.

Manchester Local, Refugee Running for Alderman at Age 20

By Sep 14, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

There’s an aldermen race going on next week in Manchester. And one of the candidates on the ballot would be the city’s youngest elected if he wins.

He turned 20 Thursday, attends UNH Manchester, and is a refugee from Kuwait.

But first he’ll have to clear Tuesday’s primary before he can even make it onto November’s ballot.

SNHU Invests in New Center for Refugees, Immigrants

By Sep 11, 2017
FILE

Southern New Hampshire University will soon open a new center to help refugees and immigrants in Manchester further their educations.