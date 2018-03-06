'Jane Doe' Powerball Winner Set To Claim Her $560 Million Prize

Representatives for the New Hampshire woman who won a half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot will claim the prize on Wednesday.

The winner, however, won’t be present.

Identified only as Jane Doe in court paperwork, she’s asking a judge to let her remain anonymous despite having already signed the back of the $559 million Powerball jackpot ticket.

[You can read NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.]

The state Lottery Commission counters that it must abide by Right to Know laws and release her name. While a superior court judge hasn’t yet ruled on this issue, the two sides agreed to complete the transfer of funds into a trust, with the winning ticket remaining under seal until the court makes its decision.

Representatives for the winner, including lawyers from the firm of Shaheen & Gordon, are expected to announce major donations to various New Hampshire non-profits during an event at the Lottery’s headquarters in Concord.