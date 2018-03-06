'Jane Doe' Powerball Winner Set To Claim Her $560 Million Prize

By 11 hours ago

A cashier inside Reed's Ferry Market in Merrimack, where the winning Powerball ticket was sold.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

Representatives for the New Hampshire woman who won a half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot will claim the prize on Wednesday.

The winner, however, won’t be present.

Identified only as Jane Doe in court paperwork, she’s asking a judge to let her remain anonymous despite having already signed the back of the $559 million Powerball jackpot ticket.

[You can read NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.]

The state Lottery Commission counters that it must abide by Right to Know laws and release her name. While a superior court judge hasn’t yet ruled on this issue, the two sides agreed to complete the transfer of funds into a trust, with the winning ticket remaining under seal until the court makes its decision.

Representatives for the winner, including lawyers from the firm of Shaheen & Gordon, are expected to announce major donations to various New Hampshire non-profits during an event at the Lottery’s headquarters in Concord.

Powerball Winner Will Get Money While Fight to Remain Anonymous Continues

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission says it will allow the lottery winner who wants to remain anonymous to start collecting some of her $560 million jackpot, while she awaits a court’s ruling on whether her identity is a matter of public record.

 

In a motion filed Thursday, the lottery commission said it would allow the woman to designate a trust that could collect the money on her behalf — as long as someone brings her winning ticket, photo ID and social security number to a secure location so state officials can make sure she’s eligible. 

  

Lawyers representing the New Hampshire woman who won $560 million playing Powerball were in court on Tuesday, asking a Superior Court judge to let her name be kept secret, despite her having already signed the back of the ticket.

The state Attorney General's office says disclosing the name of lottery winners in New Hampshire "is not something done for the sake of curiosity or sales promotion," but instead is a crucial step to ensure the Lottery Commission operates with integrity and accountability.