Job Openings May Benefit Seacoast Military Veterans

Veterans in New Hampshire are being encouraged to apply for one of 60 entry level positions on the Seacoast.

TE Subcom in Newington is encouraging veterans, as well as women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, to apply for the jobs.

The workers would help manufacture cable that would be embedded on the ocean floor. No experience is necessary and training would be provided. Pay is expected to be more than $14 an hour.

Bruce Montville is a former Marine who runs the non-profit organization LifeWise Community Projects, which helps veterans with their resumes. His organization is assisting TE Subcom with their search for workers. Montville says employers in general are finally recognizing the value of veterans.

"And I say, 'the value' because it seems that the training we get creates a reliable kind of behavior, a person you can count on, and that's a big deal today," he says.

Another company, Albany Engineered Composites in Rochester, plans to recruit veterans to fill at least 20 full-time manufacturing positions this spring.

Kalin Billert of Albany Engineered Composites says military veterans have the discipline and punctuality to get work done correctly.

“Adherence to work instructions is huge,” Billert says. “We need to make sure the parts we’re creating are accurate.”

Veterans seeking work at TE Subcom in Newington are being asked to email resumes to veterans@lifewise-nh.org.