Job Openings May Benefit Seacoast Military Veterans

Veterans in New Hampshire are being encouraged to apply for one of 60 entry level positions on the Seacoast.

TE Subcom in Newington is encouraging veterans, as well as women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, to apply for the jobs.

The workers would help manufacture cable that would be embedded on the ocean floor. No experience is necessary and training would be provided. Pay is expected to be more than $14 an hour.

Bruce Montville is a former Marine who runs the non-profit organization LifeWise Community Projects, which helps veterans with their resumes. His organization is assisting TE Subcom with their search for workers. Montville says employers in general are finally recognizing the value of veterans.

"And I say, 'the value' because it seems that the training we get creates a reliable kind of behavior, a person you can count on, and that's a big deal today," he says. 

Another company, Albany Engineered Composites in Rochester, plans to recruit veterans to fill at least 20 full-time manufacturing positions this spring.

Kalin Billert of Albany Engineered Composites says military veterans have the discipline and punctuality to get work done correctly.

“Adherence to work instructions is huge,” Billert says. “We need to make sure the parts we’re creating are accurate.”  

Veterans seeking work at TE Subcom in Newington are being asked to email resumes to veterans@lifewise-nh.org

Related Content

Fisher House Coming to White River Junction VA

By Dec 27, 2016

The White River Junction, Vermont VA Medical Center is getting a Fisher House.

A Fisher House is a place families and caregivers of veterans can stay while veterans and active duty military members receive treatment at the hospital.

The hospital in White River Junction is one of 14 new VA facilities to receive a Fisher House to help care for veterans, their family members and caregivers.

The White River Junction house will be built on the White River Junction VA Medical Center campus within walking distance of the medical center. 

North Country Vets Health Care Changes to Rely on 'Veterans Choice' Program

By Dec 13, 2016
Peter Biello / NHPR

For military veterans living in northern New Hampshire, accessing medical care from the Veterans Health Administration can be a challenge. Veterans, many of them elderly, often travel long distances to get to VA clinics scattered throughout Coos and Grafton Counties. And it’s an even longer drive to White River Junction, Vermont, which is the only full-service VA hospital nearby.

VA officials from White River Junction hosted two town hall meetings in the North Country Monday to discuss a new proposal that attempts to provide care for veterans closer to home.

Two North Country Veterans' Clinics Set to Close

By Dec 6, 2016
Courtesy / Veterans Administration

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. has scheduled two town hall meetings next week in New Hampshire’s North Country to discuss the closing of facilities in Colebrook and Berlin that offer primary care and lab services to veterans.

Manchester VA Director Apologies for Wait Time Record Manipulation

By Apr 7, 2016
Courtesy VA Hospital

New reports from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General have revealed evidence of wait time record manipulation at the VA hospitals in Manchester, New Hampshire and White River Junction, Vermont.  Multiple sources involved in scheduling veterans for appointments reported fudging numbers by offering veterans the first available appointment, rather than allowing the veteran to determine how soon they need to be seen.