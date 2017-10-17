Judge to Decide if Manchester Mayor's Defamation Lawsuit Can Proceed

A New Hampshire judge is deciding if a defamation case brought by the mayor of the state's largest city can move forward.

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas is suing a former alderman and a critic, saying he was defamed by their accusations that he covered up a sexual assault at a high school. WMUR-TV reports that lawyers for the men who're being sued argued Monday that the complaint should be tossed.

A letter the men sent to the City Council claimed Gatsas tried to cover up the sexual assault in 2015 because it occurred weeks before the election.

Bryan Wilson, of Manchester, was sentenced over the summer to 10 to 20 years for raping a 14-year-old girl. He was 17 at the time.

 

