Judge Merges 2 Lawsuits Challenging N.H. Voter Law

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A judge has consolidated lawsuits filed by the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters in a case challenging a new law that requires voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election to provide proof that they intend to stay.

Both groups say the law presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting. They say it violates the state constitution, and they want to stop it from taking effect.

Lawyers for the state say the arguments have no merit.

A judge upheld the law last month just in time for a special election in Belknap County, but he said another hearing is needed for both sides to further explain their case. He consolidated the cases in an order released Wednesday.

