Jury Awards Record-Breaking $274 Million in Manchester Billboard Defamation Case

A New Hampshire jury Friday has awarded $274 million in damages to three prominent businessmen in Manchester.

It’s said to be the largest figure in a defamation case in state history.

The case involved mortgage business owner Michael Gill. For years, Gill has displayed controversial billboards above his Manchester office attacking local politicians, lawyers and well-known figures of dealing drugs and even committing murder.

Last month Gill was court ordered to remove the messages.

The three defendants in the case were owner of Auto Fair Andrew Crews, Manchester developer Dick Anagnost and Primary Bank founder William Greiner. Crews was granted $97 million, Anagnost $92 million and Greiner $85 million. This week, their lawyer Steve Gordon asked the jury to grant just over half that figure.

Read the full jury verdict: