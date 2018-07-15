K-9 Units Sniff Out Drugs in New Hampshire Prisons

By 2 hours ago

New Hampshire's Department of Corrections praised its K-9 unit for seizing drugs in prisons and at the homes of parolees.
Credit File photo / Flickr CC Andre Gustavo-Stumpf
 

New Hampshire's Department of Corrections praised its K-9 unit for seizing drugs in prisons and at the homes of parolees.

According to statistics released Friday, the K-9 unit handled 93 calls since January and seized a range of drugs including suboxone hidden in mouths and clothes and synthetic marijuana. Suboxone is intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse the drug to get high.

The team also confiscated phones, a homemade machete, a homemade knife, and a tattoo motor.

In home visits, the team found a large amount of illegal drugs and cash including fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.  It also seized a package destined for prison that included suboxone strips and synthetic marijuana.

The department said criminal charges are pending in most of these cases.

 

Tags: 
Prisons
N.H. Department of Corrections

Related Content

Keene Woman Seeks Help For Relatives Separated At Border

By Jul 9, 2018
dawn paley / Flickr/CC

Americans across the country with relatives detained at the border are working to be reunited with their loved ones.

Department of Corrections Creates Canine Unit to Search For Drugs in Prisons

By Sep 23, 2016

 

Dogs trained to find illegal drugs will soon be patrolling New Hampshire prisons.

The Executive Council has approved $74,000 for the state Department of Corrections to create a canine unit. The department will buy two dogs trained to detect controlled drugs as well as cellphones. The dogs will be deployed to search inmate housing as well as the mail and visiting rooms.

The department has been searching for new ways to stop the flow of illegal drugs into prisons. New Hampshire operates men's prisons in Berlin and Concord and a women's prison in Goffstown.

N.H. Corrections Chief Focused on Staffing, a New Women's Prison, Inmate Services

By Jan 4, 2018
NHPR File Photo

  Helen Hanks began her first four-year term as commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in November. She'd served as assistant commissioner previously and she comes into this new role at a time when the department is struggling to retain staff. It's a problem that some say is exacerbated by comparatively low pay for corrections officers. This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED on NHPR. I'm Peter Biello. Commissioner Hanks joins me now to talk about the state of the department.

 

 Welcome to All Things Considered.