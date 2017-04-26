Kasich, Frequent Visitor During '16 Primary, Returns to N.H. For Book Tour

Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich is back in New Hampshire. Kasich finished second in the New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary in 2016.

Kasich will be at Saint Anselm College in Manchester talking about his new book Thursday morning.

“Two Paths: America Divided or United” hit shelves earlier this week. Kasich has also authored several other books including “Stand for Something” and “Every Other Monday.”

The last time Kasich was at the college was in 2015 to campaign at the state’s traditional “Politics and Eggs” event, when he was a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination. But Kasich has said he has no plans to run again in 2020.

Former presidential candidate Martin O’Malley was also in the state over the weekend trying to rally Democrats for 2018. And former Vice President Joe Biden is in Manchester this weekend.