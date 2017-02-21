Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Kuster Calls for New Veterans Health Administration Record System

By 1 hour ago
  • NHPR / Michael Brindley

Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to scrap its current electronic health record system and adopt a commercial system.

Right now the VA uses a system called VistA, which the VA developed for itself. The VA has been trying for years to make it work seamlessly with the system used by the Department of Defense. That effort so far has failed. 

Kuster says starting from scratch with a commercial system is the way to go. She says using a commercial medical records system would work well with systems used by the Department of Defense and civilian hospitals. 

Kuster joined one fellow House democrat and two republicans in her letter urging VA Secretary David Shulkin to let go of VistA.

"Several decades ago it was a cutting edge program," she says, "but now it's outlived its functionality."

The Government Accountability Office said earlier this month that it sees no reason why the VA and the Department of Defense should use separate systems. 

The VA plans to present a plan to Congress on how to proceed this summer. 

Tags: 
veterans

Related Content

White River Junction, Vt. VA Hospital Faced Unusually Large Budget Deficit

By Jan 30, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. experienced one of the worst budget deficits among New England VA hospitals last year.

The hospital needed an additional $8.5 million to meet expenses at the end of the last fiscal year,  roughly four percent of its total budget. The VA regional office in Massachusetts, known as VISN 1, provided that funding.

The White River Junction, Vt. VA hospital serves more than 26,000 veterans in Coos, Grafton, Sullivan and Cheshire Counties in New Hampshire as well as the entire state of Vermont.

Two North Country Veterans' Clinics Set to Close

By Dec 6, 2016
Courtesy / Veterans Administration

The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. has scheduled two town hall meetings next week in New Hampshire’s North Country to discuss the closing of facilities in Colebrook and Berlin that offer primary care and lab services to veterans.

N.H. Delegation to Trump: Spare VA Hospitals from Hiring Freeze

By Jan 26, 2017

All members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have signed on to a letter to President Trump demanding that he exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from his executive order freezing federal hiring.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Representatives Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster, all Democrats, say a hiring freeze at the VA will delay veterans’ access to health care and resolution of their disability claims.

State Looks to Survey Veterans with PTSD and TBI

By Jan 12, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury have become the signature ailments among veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The New Hampshire Legislative Commission on PTSD and TBI released a report in 2014 that looked at how many veterans in the state had these injuries and whether they felt they were getting the help they needed.

Job Openings May Benefit Seacoast Military Veterans

By Jan 11, 2017
ronmerk / Morguefile

Veterans in New Hampshire are being encouraged to apply for one of 60 entry level positions on the Seacoast.

TE Subcom in Newington is encouraging veterans, as well as women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, to apply for the jobs.

The workers would help manufacture cable that would be embedded on the ocean floor. No experience is necessary and training would be provided. Pay is expected to be more than $14 an hour.

Fisher House Coming to White River Junction VA

By Dec 27, 2016

The White River Junction, Vermont VA Medical Center is getting a Fisher House.

A Fisher House is a place families and caregivers of veterans can stay while veterans and active duty military members receive treatment at the hospital.

The hospital in White River Junction is one of 14 new VA facilities to receive a Fisher House to help care for veterans, their family members and caregivers.

The White River Junction house will be built on the White River Junction VA Medical Center campus within walking distance of the medical center. 