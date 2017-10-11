The Latest: Massachusetts Officer Killed in Crash Comes Home

The body of a Massachusetts police officer who died a day after a being involved in a traffic crash in New Hampshire has been returned to the city where he worked.

A hearse carrying the body of Somerville Officer Louis Remigio was escorted by dozens of police officers from multiple departments from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to a Somerville funeral home on Tuesday afternoon.

The 55-year-old Remigio, of Tewksbury, died late Monday after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Police say Remigio was heading south on his motorcycle when he was struck by a car driven by an 18-year-old Burlington, Massachusetts man whose car was apparently racing another vehicle when it crossed from the northbound to the southbound lanes.

UPDATE: Somerville Police Officer Dies From InJuries Suffered in N.H. Crash

By Oct 9, 2017

UPDATE: An off-duty police officer from Somerville, Mass., has died from injuries sustained when another vehicle struck his motorcycle Sunday on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, N.H.

State Police said Officer Louis Remigio, 55, died Monday night. 

An 18-year-old driver who police say was racing other vehicles at the time of the crash is now facing charges. Police say that a northbound 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by Michael Ricci, of Burlington, Mass., traversed into the southbound lanes before colliding with Remigio's Harley-Davidson.