The Latest: Massachusetts Officer Killed in Crash Comes Home

The body of a Massachusetts police officer who died a day after a being involved in a traffic crash in New Hampshire has been returned to the city where he worked.

A hearse carrying the body of Somerville Officer Louis Remigio was escorted by dozens of police officers from multiple departments from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to a Somerville funeral home on Tuesday afternoon.

The 55-year-old Remigio, of Tewksbury, died late Monday after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Police say Remigio was heading south on his motorcycle when he was struck by a car driven by an 18-year-old Burlington, Massachusetts man whose car was apparently racing another vehicle when it crossed from the northbound to the southbound lanes.