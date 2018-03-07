The Latest News Out Of Washington With NPR Correspondent Ron Elving: Guns, Trade, And The Economy

NPR's senior editor and correspondent for the Washington Desk, Ron Elving, joins us to talk about the biggest news in our nation's capital this week, including President Trump's trade announcements, the resignation of the President's top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, and more.

This show will air live from 9 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018, and again at 7 p.m.

