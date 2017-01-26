Lawmakers Who Want To Carry Guns On N.H. House Floor Won't Be Required to Take Safety Training

By 57 minutes ago

A proposal to require firearm safety training for New Hampshire lawmakers wishing to carry guns on the House floor has been defeated.

Democratic Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff proposed the rule Thursday after a representative dropped her loaded gun during a committee hearing this month.

House rules say lawmakers with the proper license can carry hidden guns in the House chamber. The new rule would have required them to take a speaker-approved gun safety course before being allowed to carry concealed weapons.

Republicans quickly moved to table the proposal, effectively cutting off debate. The vote largely fell along party lines.

On Jan. 12, Republican Rep. Carolyn Halstead dropped her loaded gun on the floor near some children. It didn't fire and nobody was hurt. Halstead has said she was "mortified" by what happened.

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

N.H. Senate Passes Concealed Carry Gun Bill

By Jan 19, 2017
Ibro Palic via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/w1NXab

The New Hampshire Senate has voted on party lines to allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. With Republicans leaders and Governor Chris Sununu favoring the bill, it’s expected to become law.

Similar bills have cleared the GOP-controlled legislatures in the past but have been vetoed by Democratic governors. With Governor Sununu promising to sign this bill, Republicans are moving fast. Senate majority leader Jeb Bradley is the bill's lead sponsor.

N.H. Lawmaker Apologizes For Dropping Loaded Gun at Hearing

By Jan 13, 2017
Handbook of New Hampshire Elected Officials

A state representative faced a strong rebuke from the Speaker of the House after she dropped her loaded handgun while entering a House Education Committee hearing Thursday.

Milford Republican Carolyn Halstead apologized for the incident, in which her gun fell to the floor, but did not fire. She says it came loose from her waistband while she removed her backpack.

Dozens Testify at Hearing on Bill Requiring Background Check on Gun Sales

By Jan 19, 2017
NHPR/Hannah McCarthy

New Hampshire lawmakers heard hours of testimony Thursday on a bill that would require background checks for commercial firearm sales.

Representative Katherine Rogers,the main sponsor on the bill, says it’s designed to fill perceived loopholes in New Hampshire gun regulations.

"The current system’s loophole is exploited by criminals," Rogers says, "who can avoid background checks by purchasing firearms from unlicensed private sellers, often at gun shows, or through anonymous online transactions."