Lebanon's 'Lost Skis' to Return Home to Local Lodge

Hundreds of old skis in the Upper Valley that were headed for a landfill are now being repurposed. It's a poignant end for the story of a beloved old ski shop in Lebanon that’s seen its final days.

The shop was a favorite in town for decades starting around the 1950s. Owner Jesse Truman lived right upstairs, and was dedicated to making sure anyone who wanted to ski could hit the slopes — regardless of how much money they had for gear.

But, as Truman grew older and eventually passed away, the shop was forgotten. The building was sold recently in a foreclosure auction, and many of the supplies — including an estimated 400-500 pairs of skis — remained inside.

Its new owner, Rory Gawler, planned to throw them in the trash. They're so outdated, he said, ski shops won’t fit them and most skiers wouldn’t want to use them anyway.

But then the local outing club heard about the story. Vice President Robert Morse called Gawler up and asked if he could load up his truck. He said he took seven trips back and forth to his place to transport roughly 300 skis. His plan is to build furniture for the lodge at the local ski hill, Storrs Hill Ski Area, and maybe a little ski memorial for Truman, as well.