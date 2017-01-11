Legislative Spotlight: Concealed Carry & Right-to-Work

By The Exchange 8 minutes ago
  • The Senate Commerce Committee hearing testimony on the Right-To-Work bill Tuesday.
    The Senate Commerce Committee hearing testimony on the Right-To-Work bill Tuesday.
    Todd Bookman

We tackle two of the hottest issues of the week at the Statehouse: repealing concealed carry and Right-to-Work legislation.  In the first half-hour we'll address SB12, which would allow gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a special permit.  In the second half-hour, we look at SB11, which prohibits unions from collecting dues from nonmembers.  Both have come up repeatedly in recent years, but with Republicans in control of both the legislature and executive branch, they have a good chance of becoming law. 

GUESTS: 

  • Jeb Bradley - Senate Majority Leader from Wolfeboro.  Bradley has sponsored past efforts in the last two legislative sessions to repeal concealed carry. 
  • Jeff Woodburn - Democratic Senate Minority Leader from Dalton.
Tags: 
NH Politics
NH Legislature
Right-To-Work
concealed carry

Related Content

Concealed Carry Repeal Heads to N.H. Senate After Clearing Committee

By 21 hours ago
AP

A bill looking to eliminate New Hampshire’s permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm has passed committee and now heads to the full Senate for the third year in a row. 

N.H. Lawmakers to Tackle Contentious Issues at Start of New Session

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Hearings for the new legislative session officially kick off this week in Concord. And lawmakers are getting right to business with two controversial bills already on the docket.