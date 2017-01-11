Legislative Spotlight: Concealed Carry & Right-to-Work

We tackle two of the hottest issues of the week at the Statehouse: repealing concealed carry and Right-to-Work legislation. In the first half-hour we'll address SB12, which would allow gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without a special permit. In the second half-hour, we look at SB11, which prohibits unions from collecting dues from nonmembers. Both have come up repeatedly in recent years, but with Republicans in control of both the legislature and executive branch, they have a good chance of becoming law.

GUESTS:

Jeb Bradley - Senate Majority Leader from Wolfeboro. Bradley has sponsored past efforts in the last two legislative sessions to repeal concealed carry.