Lessons Learned From A Hiker's Death In The White Mountains

Mountaineer Kate Matrosova’s death during a winter traverse of the Northern Presidential Range in 2015 still echoes for some in the White Mountains.

Ty Gagne says the climbing community lost one of their own.

“The North Country in some ways is still rattled by this.”

Gagne is a member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team. He also wrote a book on Matrosova’s tragic last climb that explores backcountry decision-making and risks.

Gagne tells The Exchange that the death of such an experienced mountaineer raises the issue of one’s own vulnerability. (Listen to that program right here.)

The show highlights the attraction and challenges of hiking in the Presidentials, for experts and for novice and intermediate hikers.

Lt. James Kneeland, head of New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Team, and Corey Fitzgerald, co-owner of Northeast Mountaineering, shared their insights about safe hiking, more available technology, and the increasing popularity of the Whites as a destination.

“I think a big part of it is the accessibility,” Fitzgerald says.

Kneeland says the summer season can be so busy he goes to sleep at night with his cell phone nearby - sometimes on his chest.

A lot of hikers just need to be better prepared. (See Hike Safe, which includes gear checklist.)

Other points from the show include: