Lessons Learned From A Hiker's Death In The White Mountains

By 1 hour ago

Rescuers searching for Kate Matrosova in 2015.
Credit Matty Bowman photo

Mountaineer Kate Matrosova’s death during a winter traverse of the Northern Presidential Range in 2015 still echoes for some in the White Mountains.

Ty Gagne says the climbing community lost one of their own.

“The North Country in some ways is still rattled by this.”

Gagne is a member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team. He also wrote a book on Matrosova’s tragic last climb that explores backcountry decision-making and risks.

Gagne tells The Exchange that the death of such an experienced mountaineer raises the issue of one’s own vulnerability. (Listen to that program right here.)

The show highlights the attraction and challenges of hiking in the Presidentials, for experts and for novice and intermediate hikers.

Lt. James Kneeland, head of New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Team, and Corey Fitzgerald, co-owner of Northeast Mountaineering, shared their insights about safe hiking, more available technology, and the increasing popularity of the Whites as a destination.

“I think a big part of it is the accessibility,” Fitzgerald says.

Kneeland says the summer season can be so busy he goes to sleep at night with his cell phone nearby - sometimes on his chest.

A lot of hikers just need to be better prepared. (See Hike Safe, which includes gear checklist.)

Other points from the show include:

  • Kneeland said Fish & Game sold 2,800 “Hike Safe” cards in 2015. The voluntary card proved popular. Sales increased to 4,500 in 2017, which generated about $115,000 for the Search and Rescue fund. He says trained volunteers who help with mountain rescues are unsung heroes. They respond in the worst weather, sometimes in the middle of the night or in the middle of a Patriots game.
  • A caller from Franconia also praised volunteers. She noted seeing some hikers in sandals with a beer in hand setting out for a difficult trail. She was referring to the Trail Steward Program of the U.S. Forest Service. Volunteers at five locations in the WMNF offer advice to hikers at the trailhead. They pay attention to those who may not be prepared for an arduous hike. It’s been so successful that Kneeland reports his calls at the Falling Waters Trail has dropped significantly.
  • Fitzgerald and Kneeland say technology has its place. But hikers should not rely on it as the end-all, be-all of their gear. Fitzgerald advises clients to be prepared, and that includes not reaching a summit if the forecast is bad. Yet he says he regularly sees other hikers with improper gear. Mount Washington, he notes, "is the eighth deadliest mountain in the world."
Tags: 
hiker rescue
Fish and Game

Related Content

Anatomy of a Search: When Hiker Called for Help, N.H. Rescuers Braved Monstrous Storm

By Chris Jensen Jan 1, 2016
Matt Bowman - Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue

With winter now here, New Hampshire's search-and-rescue teams are watching for storms in the Presidential mountains and worrying that once again, a hiker will make a decision that puts lives at risk.

That's what happened last February, when Kate Matrosova, a 32 year-old from New York, who thought she could beat an approaching storm.

Top Fish & Game Official: Why N.H. Rescues Are Through the Roof

By The Exchange May 23, 2017
NH Wildlife Journal

Why have there been so many search and rescue missions in New Hampshire’s great outdoors this year?  Not just hikers, but snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts as well?  Fish and Game Executive director Glenn Normandeau gave his take on that question today on NHPR’s “The Exchange.”   

First off, Normandeau said, with an improved economy, there are simply more people out there, recreating.  But he also said – some of them just make poor choices.   

Hikers Could Get Stuck With Rescue Bill After Getting Lost (And Found) On Mt. Washington

By May 1, 2017

A group of college-age hikers may face rescue costs after getting lost late Saturday night on Mount Washington.

Controlled Burn Planned to Help Butterfly Habitat

By Sep 18, 2017
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest / Flickr Creative Commons

Areas around Concord Municipal Airport will be deliberately burned this fall to benefit New Hampshire's state butterfly.

The state Fish and Game Department says the controlled burn will happen sometime before Nov. 15 depending on the weather. The goal is to maintain the grassy open areas of the Concord Pine Barrens that are a crucial habitat for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

Officials say precautions will be taken to limit smoke and ensure the burn stays within the conservation zones at the airport.

Sunapee Boat Launch Again Hits the Courts

By Sep 14, 2017

A group of New Hampshire residents and sportsmen’s organizations is suing the Department of Environmental Services over boat access on Lake Sunapee.

The suit comes after Gov. Chris Sununu pulled the plug earlier this year on a decades-long plan for boat access at what’s known as the Wild Goose site on the lake’s southern shore. He did so by choosing to not renew a wetlands permit for the site.

The complaint, filed in Sullivan County Superior Court, argues that DES, not the governor, has the authority to decide on that permit.

New Hampshire Fish & Game's Glenn Normandeau On Rising Number of Rescues, Gun Politics & New TV Show

By The Exchange May 22, 2017
NHPR

Normandeau's agency's been swamped by a rising number of hikers needing rescue. We'll talk about that, also continued funding struggles, controversy over gun politics, and Fish and Game's starring role in the TV show "North Woods Law: New Hampshire" on Animal Planet. 