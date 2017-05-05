Lewandowski Visits Vets, Talks About Split From DC Lobbying Firm

President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski was back in the New Hampshire a day after quitting the Washington lobbying firm he started.

Corey Lewandowski turned up at the Veterans home in Tilton to witness a demonstration of therapy program that uses live birds. As it turned out, the live birds didn't make it, but reporters flocked to Lewandowski.

As he clutched a Trump/Pence notebook holder he said he left Avenue Strategies because his co-founder, fellow Trump campaign staffer Barry Bennett, was telling potential clients in Lewandowski could get them meetings with the White House.

"Look there is enough untruths going on and when you find out that someone says something about you and your reputation, and that you are promising access to the President or Vice president, or somebody, which I never did, I just can’t be part of that."

Wednesday, the watchdog group Public Citizen asked the department of justice to investigate if Lewandowski was running afoul of the law by not registering a a lobbyist. Politico reported this week that Lewandowski's firm had entered into a lucrative contract with Citgo, the oil company owned by the Venezuelan government, a deal Lewandowski said he didn't touch.

"I have nothing to do with those guys I have nothing to do with that. And that's the thing."

Lewandowski lives in Windham and says he's no sure of what he'll do next, but is glad for the opportunities he has, including spending the weekend with his family.