Listen: Governor Chris Sununu's Inauguration Address, Lawmaker Responses

Republican Governor Chris Sununu was sworn in at the New Hampshire State House Thursday.

He then gave an address that focused on the state's opioid crisis, business climate, and bi-partisanship.

Listen to the full audio of his address below, as well as the post-speech responses by Democratic State Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn and Republican House Majority Leader Dick Hinch.

Listen to the speech:

Listen to Governor Sununu's full inauguration address

Listen to Senator Jeff Woodburn's respond to the speech with NHPR's Laura Knoy. Woodburn is a Democrat, and the State Senate Minority Leader.

Listen to Woodburn's conversation with NHPR's Laura Knoy.

Republican House Majority Leader Dick Hunch gives his reaction to Chris Sununu's inauguration speech: