Local Faith Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Refugee and Immigration Order

By 2 minutes ago

Reverend Robert Hirschfeld, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire
Credit Episcopal Church of New Hampshire

Faith leaders in New Hampshire are speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive order that stops refugees from entering the country.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders are looking to their faith to explain their opposition to the immigration and refugee ban.

"My gut reaction is nausea,"says Rabbi Robin Nafshi of Temple Beth Jacob in Concord."To my mind it is un-American and it certainly flies in the face of everything my faith teaches about welcoming the stranger."Imam Mustafa Akaya of Concord agrees. He says Islam instructs Muslims to treat refugees as citizens."They're part of our community. Whatever they need, we welcome them.

In a written statement, Reverend Robert Hirschfeld, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, said the President's order, quote, "worsen[s] human suffering among those who honor and admire this nation."

Catholic Bishop Peter Libasci could not be reached for comment, but he recently told elected officials that the U.S. could welcome refugees fleeing persecution while also keeping American safe. 

Tags: 
Refugees
NH Immigration
Trump
Travel ban

Related Content

After Trump's Executive Order, Refugees Who Were N.H. Bound Now On Hold

By 4 hours ago

  An organization that resettles refugees in New Hampshire says 11 individuals cleared to arrive in the state next month have been blocked by President Trump’s executive order.

Trump’s order halted new refugees from entering the country for 120 days during a review of the vetting process.

Amy Marchildon with Ascentria Care Alliance in Concord says seven families – 11 individuals in total – from Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo were set to be resettled in Concord and Nashua next month after two years of screening.

New Hampshire Responds to Trump's Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees

By Jan 30, 2017
Amy Markus

(This post will be updated as new information and reactions from New Hampshire officials are made available.)

'What Else Is Coming?' Manchester Refugees Try to Make Sense of Executive Ban

By 23 hours ago
Emily Corwin / NHPR

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, signed Friday, has stirred anxiety and uncertainty among refugees and those who work with them. In New Hampshire’s biggest city, Muktar Osman is in the middle of it.

As Sununu Stays Neutral, N.H. Attorney General Opposes Trump's Order on Refugees

By Jan 30, 2017
Sara Plourde / New England News Collaborative, NHPR

While Republican governors in Massachusetts and Vermont expressed concern over the weekend about President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took a more neutral stance when weighing in on the issue Monday.