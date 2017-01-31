Local Faith Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Refugee and Immigration Order

Faith leaders in New Hampshire are speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive order that stops refugees from entering the country.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders are looking to their faith to explain their opposition to the immigration and refugee ban.

"My gut reaction is nausea,"says Rabbi Robin Nafshi of Temple Beth Jacob in Concord."To my mind it is un-American and it certainly flies in the face of everything my faith teaches about welcoming the stranger."Imam Mustafa Akaya of Concord agrees. He says Islam instructs Muslims to treat refugees as citizens."They're part of our community. Whatever they need, we welcome them.

In a written statement, Reverend Robert Hirschfeld, Bishop of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, said the President's order, quote, "worsen[s] human suffering among those who honor and admire this nation."

Catholic Bishop Peter Libasci could not be reached for comment, but he recently told elected officials that the U.S. could welcome refugees fleeing persecution while also keeping American safe.